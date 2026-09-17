Unsafe rooms, soaring rents: Delhi’s students pay the price for scarce hostel space

NEW DELHI: A joint survey by student and civil society organisations has flagged widespread safety lapses, high rents and a lack of regulation in private paying guest (PG) accommodations across south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, weeks after a building collapse in the area left students dead.

The survey, conducted by groups including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Delhi Teachers’ Front (DTF), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), covered 117 students living in PGs in the locality, many of whom study in Delhi University colleges.

According to the findings, rents range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 30,000 per month, with no standard regulation. The average rent for a double-sharing room with food was reported to be around Rs 14,000. Security deposits ranged from one to three months’ rent, with some students paying up to Rs 50,000. At least 31 per cent of respondents said they had secured accommodation through brokers and paid additional commissions.

The findings were shared at a press conference held on Thursday, where the organisations urged authorities to treat student housing as a public policy issue linked to safety and access to education.

Students also reported poor living conditions, including cracks in walls, delayed repairs, faulty cooling systems, and irregular or contaminated water supply. Electricity charges were cited as significantly higher than standard domestic tariffs, ranging between Rs 11 and Rs 15 per unit.

The survey noted that 66 per cent of respondents would prefer university or college hostels over private PGs, indicating that most students opt for such housing due to a lack of alternatives. Following the Satya Niketan incident, 79 per cent said they felt unsafe continuing to live in the area.

The organisations linked the situation to inadequate hostel capacity in central universities and alleged declining public funding for higher education, which they said has affected infrastructure expansion. They argued that the absence of sufficient hostel facilities has pushed students into an “unregulated, profit-driven” private rental market.

The issue is not limited to Satya Niketan, the report said, pointing to similar concerns in areas such as Munirka, Mukherjee Nagar, Katwaria Sarai and Laxmi Nagar. It also cited findings from a recent Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) survey, which reportedly found that a majority of PGs lack fire safety clearances and approved building plans.

In their report, the groups called for a comprehensive regulatory framework, including mandatory registration and licensing of PGs, regular safety audits, and a public database of accommodations. They also proposed the creation of an independent monitoring authority involving government agencies, universities and student representatives.

Among other demands were increased investment in university hostels, compensation for victims of the collapse, and provision of alternative housing for students displaced due to safety enforcement measures.