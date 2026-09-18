US national Van Dyke gets bail in terror-conspiracy case

A Delhi court on Friday granted default bail to US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, arrested in a terror-conspiracy case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to court sources, Special Judge Prashant Sharma granted bail to Van Dyke on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety in the like amount. The court directed that he shall not leave Delhi.

The court issued a notice to the NIA on Thursday on Van Dyke's bail plea.

Earlier this month, the agency filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian citizens for alleged illegal entry, stay and movement in India, but did not invoke the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA chargesheet accused the seven of offences under sections 21 (prescribing the penalty for entry into India without a valid passport or other travel documents) and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and said, "More time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under the UAPA."

The NIA had told the court that the accused are being probed for a wide-ranging terror conspiracy, including assistance to ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar, and imparting drone training to them.

(With inputs from PTI)