AISA-SFI records improved vote share in DUSU 2026, expands campus presence despite central panel setback

NEW DELHI: The AISA-SFI alliance registered an improved vote share in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026, even as ABVP and an independent candidate retained the central posts. The Left bloc described its performance as a steady expansion of support across campuses, pointing to higher vote counts and a stronger presence in both central panel contests and college union elections.

In the DUSU central panel, AISA-SFI candidates put up a notable showing across all four key posts. AISA candidate Ananya Raturi secured 5,377 votes for President, while Akshat Shikhar received 2,383 votes for Vice-President. On the SFI side, Stanzin Deskyong polled 8,734 votes for Secretary and B. Parijaat secured 5,837 votes for Joint Secretary. Compared to the 2025 cycle, when the alliance’s Secretary and Joint Secretary candidates had polled around 9,600 and 8,500 votes respectively, the combined bloc argued that its support base has remained resilient, with fluctuations reflecting a more competitive multi-cornered contest this year.

The alliance also highlighted its performance in college elections as evidence of deeper organizational consolidation. At Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (BCAS), SFI state committee member Archi Biswas defeated the ABVP candidate to win the President’s post, marking what the organisation called a first-ever victory in the college after years of ABVP dominance. At Zakir Husain Delhi College (Morning), SFI candidate Comrade Jitender won the post of Joint Secretary, while at Miranda House, Aadyashree was elected as Central Councillor.

SFI-backed candidates also registered wins across campuses including the Delhi School of Social Work, Janki Devi Memorial College, Law Centre-I, BR Ambedkar College, Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening), and Ayurveda and Unani Tibbia College. At Hansraj College, the SFI candidate secured around 1,100 votes, which the organisation described as a significant presence-building exercise in a traditionally competitive campus.

The Left alliance said its campaign centred on issues of fee hikes, hostel shortage, affordable public transport, and broader democratic participation in campus governance. According to SFI leadership, the results indicate that student concerns around accessibility and education costs continue to find resonance.

“SFI will continue to organize students around the demand for inclusive education, affordable hostel facilities, concessional metro passes, and against arbitrary fee hikes,” said Nadia, SFI Delhi state president.