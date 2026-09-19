DUSU poll results: ABVP wins president, secretary, joint secretary; independent Shokeen bags VP post

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliated ABVP won three of the four central panel posts in the high-profile Delhi University Students' Union election, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post.

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to win any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP securing the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.

In the presidential race, ABVP's Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes.

"It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory. NSUI has been completely wiped out from the campus; NSUI lost 4-0," Dabas said following his victory.