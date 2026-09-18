Satya Niketan shadow hangs over DUSU polls as students seek safer, affordable PGs

NEW DELHI: As Delhi University students voted in the DUSU polls on Friday, high PG rents, lack of affordable accommodation, non-functional hostels and commuting costs emerged as key concerns, with safety worries heightened by the recent Satya Niketan building collapse.
For students who have come to Delhi from other states, finding a place that is both affordable and safe has become a major concern. Many said university hostels could ease the burden, while better infrastructure and cheaper daily travel would further help students.
"Accommodation is the primary concern for students like us," said Harsh Pandey, a first-year BCom student at Motilal Nehru College. He mentioned the difficulty of managing high rents and advocated for Metro fare concessions to lessen students' daily expenses.
Pandey noted that while Delhi University has colleges with hostel facilities, some are not functioning properly and others remain closed. "If these hostels are reopened and maintained properly, students will have a safer and more affordable option instead of depending entirely on private PGs," he said.
For Aditi, a first-year BA Programme student from Uttarakhand, the issue of accommodation is closely linked to safety. "Students arriving from other states should not have to compromise their security while searching for affordable housing," she said.
"When students come from another state, safety becomes a big concern. If we are not safe while travelling to and from college, we should at least have safer accommodation to return to," Aditi said, highlighting the need for affordable student housing.
She mentioned that the cost of private accommodation was another worry for students. "Students living in the Anand Niketan area in RK Puram are paying around Rs 20,000 per bed, and that is without food. For students already managing college expenses, such rents are very difficult to afford," Aditi said.
These concerns have gained greater significance following the recent tragedy at Satya Niketan. A five-storey building housing a boys' PG near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed around 1.30 pm on September 6. Twelve people were rescued from the debris, seven died, and five were injured.
For some students, the incident prompted an immediate reevaluation of their living situations.
Anmol, a second-year student at Venkateshwar College, decided to move from his accommodation located about 500 metres from Satya Niketan after the collapse, despite having to travel farther.
"After what happened, staying closer did not feel worth the risk," Anmol said. "But moving farther means spending more on travel while continuing to pay PG rent. That is why students need both affordable accommodation and concessions on Metro fares."
Bhupesh, a fourth-year student from Motilal Nehru College, shared that some students who left their PGs after the collapse returned once their accommodations were deemed safe. Nonetheless, concerns about distance, rent, and safety continue to linger among students.
"Some students came back after their PGs were declared safe because living farther away became too expensive and inconvenient," Bhupesh noted, adding that the fear hasn't entirely dissipated. Students still desire accommodations where safety is ensured without the burden of exorbitant rents.
The demand for regulating PG rents was also raised by students living outside university accommodation. Pawan, a second-year BA Programme student of Aryabhatta College, said students often have little choice but to accept high rents in areas close to their colleges.
"There should be some system to control PG rents because owners can charge students whatever amount they want, and we want that some sort of rent policy should be introduced," Pawan said.
The issue is not limited to accommodation, Aryan, a second-year BA Programme student of Aryabhatta College from Delhi, said. He sought Metro concessions for students and better road infrastructure, saying daily travel can become a considerable expense for those living away from campus.
Aryan further highlighted that there are unused spaces on campuses. If these areas could be developed properly, they could offer students another affordable housing option, he suggested.
ABVP candidate for the president post, Yash Dabas, said that if they win, they will first conduct a safety audit of all college premises and hostels, and will keep the audit document in the public domain.
The counting of votes will be held on Saturday.