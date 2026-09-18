Satya Niketan shadow hangs over DUSU polls as students seek safer, affordable PGs

NEW DELHI: As Delhi University students voted in the DUSU polls on Friday, high PG rents, lack of affordable accommodation, non-functional hostels and commuting costs emerged as key concerns, with safety worries heightened by the recent Satya Niketan building collapse.

For students who have come to Delhi from other states, finding a place that is both affordable and safe has become a major concern. Many said university hostels could ease the burden, while better infrastructure and cheaper daily travel would further help students.

"Accommodation is the primary concern for students like us," said Harsh Pandey, a first-year BCom student at Motilal Nehru College. He mentioned the difficulty of managing high rents and advocated for Metro fare concessions to lessen students' daily expenses.

Pandey noted that while Delhi University has colleges with hostel facilities, some are not functioning properly and others remain closed. "If these hostels are reopened and maintained properly, students will have a safer and more affordable option instead of depending entirely on private PGs," he said.

For Aditi, a first-year BA Programme student from Uttarakhand, the issue of accommodation is closely linked to safety. "Students arriving from other states should not have to compromise their security while searching for affordable housing," she said.

"When students come from another state, safety becomes a big concern. If we are not safe while travelling to and from college, we should at least have safer accommodation to return to," Aditi said, highlighting the need for affordable student housing.

She mentioned that the cost of private accommodation was another worry for students. "Students living in the Anand Niketan area in RK Puram are paying around Rs 20,000 per bed, and that is without food. For students already managing college expenses, such rents are very difficult to afford," Aditi said.