DUSU polls counting: ABVP leading presidential post in seventh round

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, ABVP candidate Yash Dabas is currently leading the presidential race with a margin of 609 votes against NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena after the seventh round of counting.

For the vice-presidential position, Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is in the lead with 11,347 votes as counting progresses.

As of now, Dabas has secured 8,825 votes, while Meena has garnered 8,216 votes in the presidential contest.

In the race for the secretary position, the ABVP has received 7,584 votes compared to NSUI's candidate, who has polled 5,445 votes. For the joint secretary role, ABVP has obtained 5,386 votes, NSUI 5,339 votes, and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate Vishesh Yadav leads with 6,165 votes.

The results will determine the composition of the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session, in a contest that has drawn keen interest as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI vie for dominance in one of the country's most high-profile student union elections.

Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while NSUI secured the vice-president's post.

Counting of votes for the four central panel posts as well as college union representatives began at 8 am at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium, with anticipation running high over the fate of key outfits, especially in light of the recent student agitation over the paper leak issue.

Polling for the elections was held on Friday across several colleges.

A total of 1,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were deployed for the elections, of which 960 were used for polling and 40 kept in reserve, university officials said.

The EVMs were securely transported by police to the counting venue after polling concluded on Friday evening.