DUSU polls counting: NSUI's Vijay Meena leads presidential race by over 400 votes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election count is witnessing a shifting contest, with trends evolving sharply after the 10th round. NSUI candidate Vijay Meena is currently leading the presidential race with a margin of 494 votes against ABVP's Yash Dabas after the 10th round of counting.
Meena, in a social media post put out a night before polling, had said the party would begin leading from the 10th round of counting.
In a notable development, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is in the lead with 15,591 votes as counting progresses for the vice-presidential position. Shokeen, who entered the fray after being denied a ticket by NSUI, has emerged as a significant challenger, cutting across traditional party lines.
Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate Vishesh Yadav leads with 8,007 votes for the joint secretary post.
In the race for the secretary position, the ABVP has received 9,953 votes compared to NSUI's candidate, who has polled 7,712 votes.
For the joint secretary role, ABVP has obtained 5,386 votes, while NSUI has obtained 5,339 votes.
The results will determine the composition of the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session, in a contest that has drawn keen interest as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA-SFI vie for dominance in one of the country's most high-profile student union elections.
Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, while NSUI secured the vice-president's post.
The contest this year has been shaped not just by campus issues such as student housing and infrastructure, but also by aggressive social media outreach, caste-based mobilisation and extensive campaigning on the ground.
With counting still underway under tight security, ABVP leaders have expressed confidence of a clean sweep. Yash Dabas reiterated the party’s claim of a “4-0 victory”, even as the vice-president’s race remains outside its grasp for now.
The final outcome is expected to hinge on the remaining rounds, with trends still fluid across posts.
(With inputs from PTI)