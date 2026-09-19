DUSU polls counting: NSUI's Vijay Meena leads presidential race by over 400 votes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election count is witnessing a shifting contest, with trends evolving sharply after the 10th round. NSUI candidate Vijay Meena is currently leading the presidential race with a margin of 494 votes against ABVP's Yash Dabas after the 10th round of counting.

Meena, in a social media post put out a night before polling, had said the party would begin leading from the 10th round of counting.

In a notable development, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is in the lead with 15,591 votes as counting progresses for the vice-presidential position. Shokeen, who entered the fray after being denied a ticket by NSUI, has emerged as a significant challenger, cutting across traditional party lines.

Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha candidate Vishesh Yadav leads with 8,007 votes for the joint secretary post.

In the race for the secretary position, the ABVP has received 9,953 votes compared to NSUI's candidate, who has polled 7,712 votes.

For the joint secretary role, ABVP has obtained 5,386 votes, while NSUI has obtained 5,339 votes.