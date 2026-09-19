NSUI alleges bogus voting in DUSU polls as rebels outperform official candidates under Kanhaiya Kumar's watch

NSUI's DUSU presidential candidate Vijai Shankar Meena on Saturday alleged that bogus voting took place during the Delhi University Students' Union elections and claimed some students were forced to vote, saying he would approach the court over the matter. The allegations came as the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four central-panel posts.

"We have not lost, and every Delhi University student won the election. Thank you so much for your immense support. We had lodged a complaint yesterday regarding incidents at colleges like Swami Shraddhanand College, Ramjas College and Shivaji College," Meena said, reported PTI.

"There was false voting, and students were forcibly made to vote, and their ID cards were confiscated. We will take this matter to court and fight for it," he added.

Meena's allegations came after the NSUI failed to win any of the four central-panel posts in the DUSU elections.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Yash Dabas won the presidential contest with 24,576 votes, defeating Meena by 2,053 votes.

The election result also brought renewed attention to dissidence within the Congress' student wing, with an NSUI rebel winning the vice-president's post by a substantial margin.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who had sought an NSUI ticket and was initially nominated by the organisation before being asked to withdraw his nomination, won the vice-president's post with 30,615 votes. ABVP's Ishu Maurya finished second with 16,910 votes, while NSUI's official candidate Veer Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.