Property dealer killed, brother injured over property dispute in Delhi's Kalkaji

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old property dealer was killed, and his brother was injured in a late-night scuffle with a group of people at a residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, the police said on Sunday.

Police claimed that a PCR call regarding a quarrel at Kalkaji was received at around 12.03 am.

"...Preliminary inquiry revealed that an argument had taken place outside the building, following which an exchange of words escalated into a scuffle between residents of the ground and third floors of the building," the police said.

"The two brothers, identified as Manjeet Singh and Dilbag Singh, allegedly sustained injuries during the altercation. They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," police added.

Police said, “Manjeet was declared dead on arrival, while Dilbag was discharged after receiving treatment. He sustained a leg fracture."

Manjeet is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

Dilbag told police he was informed around 11.30 pm on Saturday that his elder brother had been beaten up by a group of people near their home.

“When I reached there, my brother was already lying unconscious on the ground. On seeing me, the attackers overpowered me and beat me as well. My sister somehow intervened, after which they left me,” Dilbag said.