‘Rahul Gandhi can clearly hear DU students’ voice’: New DUSU president after ABVP victory

Newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Yash Dabas of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took a swipe at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying the election result should make him “clearly hear the voice” of Delhi University students.

Dabas’s remarks came after the ABVP won three of the four central panel posts in the DUSU elections, with the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) failing to secure any of the posts.

“I believe that today, Rahul Gandhi can clearly hear the voice of the students from Delhi University,” Dabas told ANI, referring to the ABVP’s victory.

“The results are right in front of you, whether it's Punjab or Delhi. ABVP won at Punjab University, and now the students of Delhi University have also crowned the ABVP with victory,” he said.

Dabas, however, also used his victory speech to raise the issue of student safety following the recent building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, in which seven people, including five students, were killed.

“We want the MCD to conduct safety audits of every building, be it a hostel, a PG accommodation, or any structure in student areas. If a building is unsafe for students to live in, it should either be sealed or renovated. We do not want the accident that occurred at Satya Niketan to ever happen again,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)