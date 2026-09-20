Truck crashes into crane, kills three men installing CCTV cameras under 'Safe City Project'

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a company’s human resources manager, installing CCTV cameras under the Delhi Police’s Safe City project, were killed and others injured after a truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar early Sunday, police said.
Police said the accident happened at a Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation site. Information about it was received at the Sarita Vihar police station at around 3.20 am.
The truck bearing a Haryana registration number was abandoned at the accident spot, and its driver fled, police said, adding that the owner of the vehicle has been identified as Sagar Bhadana, a resident of Khakri village in Faridabad.
“A police team arrived at the accident spot and found that a medium-sized dumper truck coming from Noida collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers who were installing traffic police CCTV cameras. Three men were killed in the accident,” police said.
According to police, the HR manager was identified as 34-year-old Suraj. The police are collecting further details about him from his employer.
“The other two deceased were residents of Sangam Vihar: Umesh (23) and Praveen (35). The three injured people were identified as Aakash (20), Anup (26) and Khem Singh (40). A man named Sudhir, who was also present during the accident, escaped unharmed,” police said.
“The identification of the errant driver is being ascertained, and police teams are trying to nab him. The vehicles involved in the road crash have been impounded for investigation. A case has been registered at the Sarita Vihar police station,” the police added.
Under the police’s Safe City project, Delhi will be covered by 10,000 artificial intelligence-enabled cameras. The project, started in 2018 and its deadline was extended multiple times.