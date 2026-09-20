Truck crashes into crane, kills three men installing CCTV cameras under 'Safe City Project'

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a company’s human resources manager, installing CCTV cameras under the Delhi Police’s Safe City project, were killed and others injured after a truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar early Sunday, police said.

Police said the accident happened at a Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation site. Information about it was received at the Sarita Vihar police station at around 3.20 am.

The truck bearing a Haryana registration number was abandoned at the accident spot, and its driver fled, police said, adding that the owner of the vehicle has been identified as Sagar Bhadana, a resident of Khakri village in Faridabad.

“A police team arrived at the accident spot and found that a medium-sized dumper truck coming from Noida collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers who were installing traffic police CCTV cameras. Three men were killed in the accident,” police said.

According to police, the HR manager was identified as 34-year-old Suraj. The police are collecting further details about him from his employer.