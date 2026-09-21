11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by tailor at his shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tailor at his shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area after she stepped out of her home late at night to buy stationery, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on September 16 after the girl left her house around 11 pm. The accused, identified as Maqsood, allegedly lured her into his tailoring shop in the neighbourhood, restrained her and sexually assaulted her.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received that night, following which teams from the Sadar Bazaar police station, along with ACPs of Sadar Bazaar and the Women Police Station, reached the spot, police said.

A case was registered at the Women Police Station of North District under relevant sections of law, they said.

Maqsood was arrested and sent to judicial custody on the same day, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)