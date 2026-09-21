Minor girl sexually assaulted in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar

NEW DELHI: A minor girl who had stepped out of her house to buy stationery was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tailor in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area.

According to the police, the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

On the night of September 16, a PCR call was received regarding sexual assault on a minor girl by a shopkeeper, following which police immediately reached the spot.

It was found that the minor victim had stepped out of house around 11 pm to purchase some stationery items, wherein a tailor in the neighborhood shop allured her into the shop, restrained and sexually assaulted, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered in Women Police Station of north district and the accused, identified as Maqsood, was nabbed and sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

The incident came to light days after a 32-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of eye check-up in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area.

It was alleged that the accused took the complainant to his residence where he allegedly made her unconscious and sexually assaulted her. A case was registered under relevant sections of the law on the complaint of a 43-year-old woman.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly took the complainant to his residence on the pretext of an eye check-up, where he allegedly made her unconscious and sexually assaulted her. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.