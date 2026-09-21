With seven new judges, Delhi High Court strength at 50

NEW DELHI: Seven new judges on Monday swore-in in Delhi High Court, increasing its strength to 50.
Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath to Justices Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj, who were serving as judicial officers in the district judiciary.
The sanctioned strength of judges in the Delhi High Court is 60, which includes 45 permanent and 15 additional judges.
Justices Nivedita Anil Sharma and Saxena, who have been appointed permanent judges, took oath in English. The other five have been appointed additional judges and they took the oath in Hindi.
Prior to appointment as judges of the high court, Justice Parashar was serving as secretary general of the Supreme Court, while Justice Bhardwaj was deputed as the registrar general of the Delhi High Court. Prior to that, both of them served as special judge for coal scam cases.
The swearing-in ceremony was held in the high court premises. After administering the oath, the chief justice congratulated the new judges.
Justices Saxena, Sanjay Sharma and Bhatt were serving as principal district and sessions judges at Rohini, Karkardooma and Rouse Avenue Courts respectively.
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