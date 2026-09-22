After DU’s NEP push, Jamia Millia Islamia rolls out one-year PG via online, distance modes in 13 courses

NEW DELHI: Following Delhi University’s recent rollout of one-year postgraduate programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has also approved the introduction of similar courses through its distance and online learning arms, expanding the scope of flexible higher education in the Capital.

An office order issued by the university on September 21 states that the Vice-Chancellor has approved the launch of one-year postgraduate programmes in 13 disciplines under the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). The move aligns with provisions of NEP 2020 and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations governing online and open distance learning (ODL).

The programmes include Master of Arts courses in Education, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Human Resource Management, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Urdu, along with Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Commerce (Business Management).

The order notes that the approval has been granted under powers conferred by the Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, and on behalf of the university’s Academic Council (Majlis-i-Talimi). The decision will be placed before the council in its next meeting for ratification.

The development comes weeks after Delhi University operationalised one-year PG programmes for students completing four-year undergraduate degrees, triggering debate within academic bodies over implementation and procedural bypassing of statutory authorities.

In contrast, Jamia’s programmes are being routed through its distance and online education centre, indicating a parallel expansion of NEP-linked academic restructuring beyond conventional classroom modes.

Officials said the introduction of these courses is aimed at widening access and offering flexible learning pathways, particularly for working professionals and students unable to pursue regular programmes.