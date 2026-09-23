Delhi HC rejects CBI plea against bail to ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna in phone tapping case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the CBI's plea challenging the bail granted to former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in a case related to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the CBI's petition against the trial court's December 22, 2022 order granting her relief in the case.

A detailed copy of the verdict is awaited.

According to the CBI FIR, top officials of NSE, including Ramkrishna allegedly conspired with iSec Private Limited to cheat the NSE and its employees, and in furtherance of this criminal conspiracy, the company was hired for illegal interception of NSE employees' phone calls.

Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD OF NSE in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013. She got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.