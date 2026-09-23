Gang rape case forces college to shut classes

NEW DELHI: The police arrested three men on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a park near the Kalkaji Mandir after posing as policemen and threatening the victim and her male friend, officials said. The alleged rape took place in an old, dilapidated stone structure inside the Aastha Kunj Park, where the three accused allegedly took turns assaulting the girl, police said.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women has suspended classes from noon on Tuesday after one of the accused was captured after an encounter barely 50 metres from the college’s back gate.

The accused, identified as Asif, was shot in the leg during an early-morning operation after he allegedly opened fire at a police team that had gone to apprehend him. The incident occurred in close proximity to the college boundary, triggering immediate precautionary measures by the administration.

The college asked students, faculty and staff to avoid gathering near the back gate. Guest faculty particularly was directed to conduct classes online on Wednesday as well. “After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes.

The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require,” principal Kanika K Ahuja said.