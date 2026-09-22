Three held for gangrape of 17-year-old near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi; one shot in leg during police encounter

Three men, including one who was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a park near Kalkaji Mandir after posing as policemen and threatening the girl and her male friend, officials said.

The alleged rape took place in an old, dilapidated stone structure inside the Aastha Kunj Park, where the three accused allegedly took turns assaulting the girl, police sources said.

Accused Asif was allegedly among the three who posed as policemen and took the girl away at gunpoint to a secluded part of the park on Monday evening.

Two others -- Hemant, a lawyer, and his brother Mukesh, a final-year BSc Mathematics student -- were also arrested from their house and are being questioned. They are natives of Faridabad in Haryana and reside in Delhi's Sri Niwaspuri.

According to the sources, the accused knew each other as they lived and worked in the vicinity of the park and also, frequently met there.

Asif, who lives in Amar Colony, used to work as an onion wholesaler at the Okhla Mandi, the sources said.

Police are also verifying information that the three men may have been involved in other similar incidents at the park. No complaint has been received in connection with any such incident so far and police are trying to ascertain whether there were any other victims, the sources said.

Asif allegedly fired three rounds at a police team led by Inspector Rajender Dagar when it tried to intercept him near the DM Office Road in Amar Colony in the early hours of Tuesday, the officials said.

One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Rajesh. In self-defence, he fired two rounds, one of which hit Asif in his right leg, police said.

The accused was subsequently shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, they added.