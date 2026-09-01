'Will there be any accountability?': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, UP govt after gang-rape on moving bus

"This bus crossed the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi's Ring Road, the border -- all of it -- without being stopped even once at a single checkpoint.

Curtains were drawn over the bus seats so no one could see what was happening inside. And the perpetrators had no fear of the administration whatsoever," he said.

Even after so many years since the 'Nirbhaya' case, after so many such incidents, why are the rules for checking and monitoring such buses still not being followed, Gandhi asked.

"Those curtains weren't just drawn on that one bus - it is the result of curtains being drawn year after year by the government over the administration's failures, leaving women unable even to take a safe journey in the country's capital," the former Congress chief said.

How many more women and girls will have to endure this before the central and state governments finally fix this system, Gandhi asked.

"Will there be any accountability for the Delhi Police under Amit Shah, or the UP Police under Adityanath? Not a chance - this crime, too, will just have a curtain drawn over it," he said.