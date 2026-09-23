Rs 500 fine for throwing waste from vehicles, Rs 7.5K for open burning

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council, in its council meeting held after months of delay, has approved the new Solid Waste Management bye-Laws, making monthly user charges and penalties mandatory for waste generators across residential, commercial and industrial establishments across Lutyens’ area, officials said on Tuesday.

The bye-laws, which were approved on Monday and will be notified by the Union Home Ministry later, state that residential properties will be charged Rs 100 per month for plots up to 50 square metres, Rs 200 for those up to 200 square metres and Rs 300 for plots larger than 200 square metres.

According to the new Solid Waste Management Rules, local bodies can levy user fees on waste generators in accordance with their own bye-laws. The council has also decided that street vendors will pay Rs 200 a month, while commercial establishments will be charged Rs 800 and commercial offices, banks and educational institutions will be charged Rs 3,000.

The monthly fee for hospitality and healthcare establishments ranges from Rs 3,000 for unstarred hotels, small restaurants and clinics with up to 50 beds to Rs 7,400 for five-star hotels, shopping malls and party lawns. As per the new rules, 10 per cent late payment surcharge will apply if the dues remain unpaid for more than 30 days.

Additionally, the bye-laws provide for spot fines ranging from Rs 500 for littering, dumping waste from vehicles and failing to segregate domestic waste to Rs 7,500 for open waste burning, improper construction waste dumping and unsegregated commercial waste.