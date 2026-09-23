Supreme Court questions why realtor’s body was cremated

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police commissioner and the Gurugram police to file affidavits explaining why the body of missing realtor Yuvraj Singh Manchanda was cremated despite lack of identification.

Manchanda’s body was found dumped in a Gurugram drain by Haryana police on September 10, but the family was informed only on September 16. The family has alleged that they were not informed about the recovery of the body and that the unidentified body was cremated on September 14.

Anya Vats and her husband, Sanyam Sachdeva have been arrested. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan also asked the Gurugram police to explain why details concerning the recovery of the body were not uploaded on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, chairperson of the committee on human trafficking, informed the Supreme Court that following its directions, she looked into the case of a missing Delhi man. She reported that three days after going missing, he was identified as the individual whose unidentified body had already been found and cremated by Gurugram authorities.The court has listed the matter for hearing on October 5.