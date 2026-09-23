‘What did Delhi achieve from BJP’s lady CM?’ asks Saurabh Bharadwaj after teen’s gangrape

"What did Delhi achieve from BJP's lady CM? A 17-year-old getting gang-raped by three men on her birthday while returning from Kalkaji Temple.

Even a prestigious college like LSR is forced to hold online classes," he said in a post on X.

On Monday evening, three men Asif, Hemant and his brother Manish allegedly posed as police personnel and took turns to rape the 17-year-old girl inside the Aastha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji Mandir, police said.

The alleged incident also prompted Lady Shri Ram College to cancel regular classes on Tuesday and shift classes online on Wednesday, with the college administration saying the safety of its students remained its top priority.

Bharadwaj also raised concerns over crimes against women and said, "Child rapes, gang rapes and molestations every day.

He further alleged that opposition leaders were facing cases when they questioned the government and police, saying ministers were filing "frivolous defamation cases" and that police had registered POCSO and other FIRs against opposition leaders.

There was no immediate response available from BJP over the allegations.