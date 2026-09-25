Allot protest venue to bank employees union: Delhi HC to Police

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the city police to consider allotting an alternative venue to the United Forum of Bank Unions Delhi State for holding a peaceful dharna next week.

Justice Amit Mahajan asked the authorities to decide on the union’s request after their counsel, advocate Pritish Sabharwal, said allowing the protest at Jantar Mantar could lead to a “law and order situation”.

“Give him something. They are saying give them some other place. They can’t be coming to court for this,” the court orally observed.

“The respondents are directed to consider the petitioner’s request for an alternative site for holding peaceful demonstration,” the court ordered.

The judge directed the authorities to decide on an alternative venue by Monday and communicate their decision to the petitioner.

In its petition, the United Forum of Bank Unions Delhi State sought permission from the Centre and Delhi Police to hold a peaceful dharna from September 28 to 30 at Jantar Mantar or any other location in the city.