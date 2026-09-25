Delhi HC to hear woman's plea accusing CJP leaders of morphing, circulating her photos with PM

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear urgently a woman's plea alleging that leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh, morphed and circulated vulgar deepfake images of her alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plea seeks the removal of fabricated and AI-generated images purportedly depicting the woman's morphed face in vulgar photographs with the Prime Minister.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which allowed the plea to be listed for hearing on Friday.