Delhi Police explores robotic bomb disposal systems amid growing security concerns

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police may procure a specialised bomb detection and disposal robot to enhance its capabilities in handling suspected explosive devices, following a demonstration of the technology at the force’s headquarters on Thursday.

The remotely operated robotic system would enable personnel to detect, locate and assess suspicious objects from a safe distance, thereby reducing the risks involved in handling potentially hazardous material.

A demonstration of two bomb-disposal robots was conducted at the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday as part of the force’s efforts to assess advanced technologies that could be deployed during emergency and high-risk operations.

One of the robots demonstrated at the Police Headquarters was developed by an Indian company, while the other, the Avenger Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), is manufactured in Ireland.

According to the Hi-Tech Robotics Systems, which developed the Indian robot, the device has an operational range of up to one kilometre, allowing it to be remotely controlled from a distance of up to 1,000 metres.

“With the help of X-rays, it can see what is inside the suspicious object. It can lift an object weighing around 10 to 15 kilograms. It can lift the object and put it into a bomb basket or can take it to a safer place for disposal.

It has a two-way communication system that allows us to speak to a person who is beyond our immediate reach and also hear their response through the device,” the company representative who was present at the PHQ said.