Delhi Police explores robotic bomb disposal systems amid growing security concerns

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police may procure a specialised bomb detection and disposal robot to enhance its capabilities in handling suspected explosive devices, following a demonstration of the technology at the force’s headquarters on Thursday.
The remotely operated robotic system would enable personnel to detect, locate and assess suspicious objects from a safe distance, thereby reducing the risks involved in handling potentially hazardous material.
A demonstration of two bomb-disposal robots was conducted at the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday as part of the force’s efforts to assess advanced technologies that could be deployed during emergency and high-risk operations.
One of the robots demonstrated at the Police Headquarters was developed by an Indian company, while the other, the Avenger Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), is manufactured in Ireland.
According to the Hi-Tech Robotics Systems, which developed the Indian robot, the device has an operational range of up to one kilometre, allowing it to be remotely controlled from a distance of up to 1,000 metres.
“With the help of X-rays, it can see what is inside the suspicious object. It can lift an object weighing around 10 to 15 kilograms. It can lift the object and put it into a bomb basket or can take it to a safer place for disposal.
It has a two-way communication system that allows us to speak to a person who is beyond our immediate reach and also hear their response through the device,” the company representative who was present at the PHQ said.
Its weight is around 110 kg, and it has a rechargeable battery having a backup of four hours. The system is equipped with five cameras.
The second system demonstrated was the Avenger UGV from Ireland. It comes with a wireless RF system, command console, PS5 controllers, spare UGV battery set, UGV battery chargers, two-way communication headset, UGV tool kit, UGV back-up, operator manuals, and wooden shipping crate.
The Avenger can be supplied with a number of optional accessories -- disruptor mounts; shotgun mounts, X-ray mount, finger enhancement kit, rear drive camera, vehicle console power adapter, additional UGV batteries, lithium UGV battery upgrade; spare parts kit, and transit case. It can lift upto 50 kilograms of weight.
The value of the devices is in crores.
If the Delhi Police decides to procure such technology, the robots could provide an additional layer of safety for personnel deployed during bomb-related emergencies.
The possible procurement assumes significance as Delhi has witnessed repeated incidents of bomb threats and hoax threats targeting several institutions in recent years.
Such alerts often require police and bomb disposal teams to cordon off areas, conduct searches and assess suspicious objects, placing considerable pressure on security agencies.