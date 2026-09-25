Gurugram cops ‘botched’ probe into realtor’s murder: Court

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court pulled up Gurugram Police over its investigation into the murder of 31-year-old Delhi-based real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, saying the probe was “botched” as his body was cremated without being identified.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain made the observation while hearing a fresh compliance report submitted by Gurugram Police. “You have botched up the investigation having already cremated the body,” the court said.

Advocate Amit Prasad, appearing for Manchanda’s sister, told the court that the postmortem report handed over by Gurugram Police cited “asphyxia following ante mortem drowning” as the cause of death, whereas Delhi Police’s investigation showed that he was allegedly shot by the accused.

According to the Delhi Police report, the accused disclosed that they had murdered Manchanda by firing two rounds around his neck and later dumped his body in a drain near their house in Gurugram to conceal evidence.

Prasad said authorities failed to upload relevant details on ZIPNET in time, preventing the family from identifying the body before cremation.