SUV traced in alleged harassment of Hindu College students in Delhi

The SUV allegedly used by a group of men who harassed a Hindu College student and her friend in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area has been traced, police said on Friday.
According to the student, she and her friend were walking in Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday night when a white SUV approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the women objected, the men allegedly abused them and began following them.
The student alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped and attempted to pull them into the vehicle. The men fled after her friend began recording the SUV.
Based on the student’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station under Sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said police launched an investigation following the complaint and traced the vehicle allegedly used in the incident.
Police identified the driver as Naman, a Delhi University student, and said two to three other people were accompanying him at the time of the alleged incident.
Police are also examining the student’s allegation that she and her friend approached multiple police stations before their complaint was registered.
(With inputs from PTI)