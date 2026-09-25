SUV traced in alleged harassment of Hindu College students in Delhi

The SUV allegedly used by a group of men who harassed a Hindu College student and her friend in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area has been traced, police said on Friday.

According to the student, she and her friend were walking in Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday night when a white SUV approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the women objected, the men allegedly abused them and began following them.

The student alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped and attempted to pull them into the vehicle. The men fled after her friend began recording the SUV.