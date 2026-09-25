Two held for alleged harassment of Hindu College students in northwest Delhi; SUV seized

Two Delhi University (DU) students were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged harassment of two Hindu College students in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, while a sports utility vehicle (SUV) used by them was also seized, an official said.

Accused Abhinav and Abhimanyu are students of the DU, he added.

According to the complainant, she and her friend were walking in the Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday evening when a white car approached them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them. When the women objected, the men allegedly abused them and started following them.

The complainant has alleged that when she and her friend stopped to film the incident, the car also stopped and the men attempted to pull them into the vehicle. The accused fled when the complainant's friend started filming the car.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).