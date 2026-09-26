ECI eases SIR process, extends claim deadlines in Delhi, Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced measures to streamline the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including doorstep verification for voters facing notices, greater use of online hearings and special assistance for vulnerable sections.
The Commission also extended the deadlines for filing claims and objections in Delhi and Maharashtra, giving electors more time to raise concerns or seek corrections in the rolls.
“Under the revised SIR procedure, voters who receive notices because they have been classified as “unmapped” or found to have logical discrepancies will ordinarily not be required to appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO),” the ECI said in a statement, adding that the decision followed the Commission’s meeting on September 26, 2026, and was approved by the full Commission.
“Instead, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of such voters, collect the necessary documents and upload them on the ECINET portal for consideration by the ERO. The Commission said this would reduce the need for voters to visit election offices in person,” it said.
Hearings will be held only in exceptional cases determined by the ERO and will preferably be conducted online, the ECI said. If a hearing is required, an adult member of the elector’s family can be authorised to appear on the voter’s behalf. Officials have also been directed to strengthen facilities for online hearings.
The ECI asked District Election Officers (DEOs) to set up adequate help desks and organise special camps, based on local requirements, to assist people living in night shelters, labourers, economically vulnerable groups, homeless persons and others who may face difficulties in accessing the electoral revision process.
Citing measures taken in Goa, the ECI said, “The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Goa, has directed BLOs to conduct house-to-house visits to voters left out of the rolls and collect their forms.” According to the Commission, 81 of 97 such voters have already submitted Form 6 applications seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls.
On the legal framework governing SIR, the Commission said the declaration attached to Form 6 for the exercise has been upheld by the Supreme Court. “For periods outside SIR, applications will continue to be processed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960,” it said.
The ECI also announced a review of its ECINET system. It said field officials currently have role-based access to the platform in accordance with their statutory powers.
“A committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT will review the system to ensure that it complies with the relevant Acts and Rules,” it said.
The Commission said several ECINET upgrades had already been made based on inputs from State Chief Electoral Officers. Further changes required by field officials will also be considered. Future initiatives relating to IT modules and portals will be discussed by the Committee of Officers before being placed before the Commission for approval.
In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 30, 2026, while the deadline for disposal of notices, claims and objections has been extended to November 30, 2026.
In Maharashtra, the corresponding deadlines have been extended to October 12, 2026, and November 10, 2026, respectively.
The Commission also clarified that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter concerning the Commission or its IT division. According to the ECI, the communication “concerned the functioning of an officer on deputation to the Commission”.
The work-reallocation orders issued by the officer were not implemented after directions from two Commissioners and that oversight of the IT division by the Deputy Election Commissioner was never withdrawn,” the ECI noted.
On the broader SIR exercise, the ECI said the nationwide order issued on June 24, 2025, covering all States and Union Territories, beginning with Bihar and followed by West Bengal and 30 other States and UTs, was approved unanimously by the Commission. It said the Supreme Court upheld the order on May 27, 2026.
The Commission added that SIR schedules for 12 States and UTs were issued on October 27, 2025, while schedules for another 19 States and UTs were issued on May 14, 2026, with unanimous approval. The final number of electors will be known only after final publication of the electoral rolls in the remaining 12 States and UTs under Phase III.