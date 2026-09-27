Gurugram cops get court rap over probe lapses

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday came down heavily on Gurugram Police for allegedly failing to follow mandatory procedures while handling and cremating real estate sales professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda’s body.

“How can a body be cremated along with the belongings? How can the law not be followed,” Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain asked, after senior advocate Amit Prasad, appearing for Manchanda’s sister Harsimran, submitted that a burnt watch and kada were recovered from the cremation site.

The court questioned police over several lapses, including failure to inform the executive magistrate about the inquest, preserve belongings and viscera, videograph the post-mortem and upload details of the unidentified body on ZIPNET.