Change tag from crime capital to crime-prime city

The most unsettling image of Delhi’s worsening law-and-order situation is no more a crime scene but an empty classroom. Last week, Lady Shri Ram College for Women cancelled physical classes and shifted teaching online after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir. The decision came after one of the accused was apprehended following an exchange of fire with police barely 50 metres from the college’s back gate. The college subsequently sought increased police patrolling around the campus and adjoining areas.

This is not just another disturbing crime story, it’s a measure of how insecurity is beginning to influence the way Delhi lives. Over the past few months, the nature of the stories appearing from Delhi and the National Capital Region has been remarkably diverse from organised crime and extortion, violence linked to gyms, cyber fraud, narcotics, contract killings, violence triggered by disputes over noise, attacks on vulnerable workers and crimes involving unregulated residential and commercial spaces.

The disturbing feature is that all these crimes have no common perpetrator. Different forms of criminality appear to be finding different entry points into everyday urban life. Consider the gym, what was once essentially a neighbourhood fitness facility has today created spaces vulnerable to extortion, gang rivalry and criminal influence.