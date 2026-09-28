CM Rekha Gupta trashes Opposition charges against CEC

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hit out at the opposition over allegations of “vote theft”, saying attempts were being made to mislead people. Addressing a press conference at Jan Seva Sadan, Gupta questioned the basis for making allegations against the Election Commission “on the basis of a news report” and said the poll panel had itself “clarified the matter and explained its process”.

Gupta said the country was moving forward on development and the Opposition should speak to people about its development model and policies instead of creating distrust towards institutions. Referring to Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, she said their statements were no less than treason and cases of treason should be registered against them.

She questioned the allegations against the EC and said it was not appropriate to create a controversy based on an article published in a newspaper. She said questions in a democracy should be based on facts and damaging the credibility of a constitutional institution was inappropriate.

On Form-6, Gupta said the EC had clarified there was no change in the original form used for voter registration. A separate declaration related to the SIR process had been added.