BJP-ruled state chief ministers attack Rahul Gandhi over ECI allegations

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday collectively attacked the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the INDI alliance for making "baseless allegations" against the Election Commission of India (ECI), attempting to undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.

The BJP leaders collectively maintained that the Election Commission is an autonomous constitutional institution and that allegations against it should be backed by verifiable evidence.

The BJP said the ECI had already addressed the Opposition's allegations through a joint press conference, providing point-by-point clarifications and presenting its version of facts. Despite this, BJP leaders across the country accused the Congress and its allies of continuing a campaign aimed at weakening public confidence in democratic institutions.

Several BJP chief ministers joined the campaign. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “No votes have been stolen; Rahul Gandhi’s mind has been stolen,” accusing Gandhi of seeking to malign institutions and create distrust in the electoral system.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged the Opposition created confusion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for an apology.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the INDI alliance as an “alliance of defeated people”, while Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Gandhi of falsehoods after failing to manage his party and allies. Madhya Pradesh BJP President Hemant Khandelwal also criticised the Congress over its allegations concerning the SIR exercise.