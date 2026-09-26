BJP hits back at Congress after ECI statement denies internal rift over SIR

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a statement on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), accompanied by a picture of the three Election Commissioners sitting together and taking decisions unanimously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly the Congress party.

Accusing the Congress of leaving no constitutional institution untouched in its alleged attempts to malign their image, BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Dr Sambit Patra on Saturday said that the Congress party's history was replete with instances of insulting and attacking constitutional institutions.

"If we look at the history of the Congress Party since 2014, there is no institution that the Congress has not attacked", he alleged, adding that no other political party in India had attacked the Indian Army in the manner the Congress had.

In a direct attack on the Congress, Patra said, "No other political party in India has attacked the Indian Army. But the Congress Party and some of its allied parties have attacked the Indian Army. They have also attacked the judges of the Supreme Court and even called them puppets".

Taking an aim at Rahul Gandhi, he further said, "Rahul Gandhi has not gained power just because of attacking the constitutional institutions. Rahul Gandhi is unable to gain power, and solely for this reason, he is attacking constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court".

Referring to the ECI's statement, Patra said, "Today, on the last page of the public statement issued by India's Election Commission, there is a picture showing all three commissioners seated together. This is enough to expose the Opposition's false narratives in ECI", he said.

Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at the Opposition during a media briefing, saying, "The attacks on the Election Commission that were happening has been cleared like the milk has been separated from the water".

"A meeting of the Election Commission was held today, attended by the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two Election Commissioners. The report states that all decisions regarding SIR were taken with the consent of the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two Election Commissioners", he asserted.

Prasad said the Election Commission had also specifically mentioned that on May 27, 2026, the Supreme Court had found the entire SIR process to be valid.