Construction ban, 'no PUCC, no fuel' norm among Delhi govt's measures to tackle winter pollution

A slew of measures, including restrictions on construction, vehicles and private transport, stricter PUC certificate requirements for availing fuel and staggered office timings, have been announced ahead of winter to tackle pollution in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities would be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, while a complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10 to January 20.

Parking charges will be doubled from November 1, while office timings will be staggered and 50 per cent work from home will be implemented, he said.

Registered vehicles from outside Delhi with emission standards below BS-VI will be completely prohibited from entering the city from November 1, while electric vehicles will not face any additional parking charges, Sirsa said.

The measures were announced after an "action-based planning" meeting on reducing pollution in Delhi and the NCR under the chairmanship of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Sirsa attending.

The "No Fuel, No PUCC, No Fuel" rule will be strengthened and implemented in mission mode, Sirsa said. A strict campaign against end-of-life vehicles will be carried out at all 500 ANPR(automatic number plate recognition)-equipped petrol pumps in Delhi.

"Providing clean air and a healthy environment to the residents of Delhi is our responsibility, and this responsibility is not limited to any one season. The Delhi government is continuously working in a technical and scientific manner, 365 days a year, 24x7, for pollution control," Sirsa said in a social media post on X.