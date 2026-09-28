MCD building sealing: CIC recommends consolidated database for tracking cases

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in the number of buildings being sealed and demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Central Information Commission (CIC) has flagged the absence of a consolidated record to track FIRs lodged over broken or tampered seals on unauthorised constructions. It recommended that the civic body put in place a systematic mechanism to monitor such cases.

According to the CIC, the absence of such a record ‘significantly limits’ effective supervision and periodic review of FIR-related action by senior authorities. It also observed that the process remained substantially dependent on the discretion of individual junior engineers (JEs), creating scope for ‘inconsistent practices’ and inadequate accountability.

Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari passed the order while hearing three RTI appeals concerning the sealing, de-sealing and breaking or tampering of seals on properties in Quresh Nagar.

The MCD informed the commission that 133 properties had been sealed and five de-sealed during the relevant period. It said FIRs were lodged by the concerned JEs in cases involving broken seals.

However, when asked whether a consolidated register or other systematic record was maintained, the civic body ‘categorically said that no such register or consolidated record is maintained’.

The commission also pulled up the MCD for its initial response to the RTI application, noting that the Public Information Officer (PIO) had denied all the information by mechanically invoking Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act on the ground that it concerned third parties.