MCD’s blind spot: Internal alterations difficult to detect, say officials

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) building enforcement machinery faces a basic challenge in detecting unauthorised alterations: changes inside a building may leave no visible sign on the facade, making them difficult to detect during routine inspections.

The issue has come into sharper focus following the Satya Niketan building collapse. During the investigation of the case, police said that the basement had been undergoing repairs for eight to 10 days after waste and water accumulated there following several days of rain. Three truckloads of debris were filled into the basement to level it with the ground floor. Additionally, a ground-floor wall had been removed to make space for a shop on the day of the collapse.

An MCD official told the newspaper that the corporation carries out routine checks and can act against unauthorised construction, but cannot physically monitor every property in the city.

“People are very smart. There is no need to change the facade while making internal changes, so it’s very difficult to detect it,” he said.

The official said ordinary repairs such as plastering and re-roofing do not require permission. Alterations requiring a building permit need approval from the department through its official website. The department is required to approve or reject an application within 30 days, after which it is deemed approved.