Delhi Development Authority makes GIS-based digital map for MPD-2047 'Land Use Plan'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made the 'Land Use Plan' under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD) available as a Geographic Information System (GIS) based interactive digital map, enabling citizens to search, view and understand detailed land-use information conveniently.
Citizens can now access information about the designated land use of their area or property online, without having to visit civic or local body offices or depend on third parties.
According to an official release, the plan is available on the official DDA website under the ‘Master Plan for Delhi-2047’ section.
The digital map brings together different planning information through multiple thematic layers, including land pooling areas and transit-oriented development (TOD) zones, along with Dwarka Sub-City, Rohini Project Layout, PM-UDAY Colonies, DDA Parks and other thematic layers.
The MPD-2047 layer enables users to view proposed land use across different parts of Delhi, while the land pooling and TOD layers help identify areas covered or proposed under these planning frameworks.
The plan also displays nine major land-use categories, namely Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Recreation, Transport, Utility, Government, Public and Semi-Public Facilities, and Agriculture and Water Body. Each category is represented through distinct colour coding for easy identification.
Additionally, the interactive map allows users to search for specific locations, zoom progressively down to plot level and pinpoint a particular area or property, making it easier to understand the designated land use of a property and its surroundings.
Unlike conventional 2D maps prepared at a fixed scale, the digital map provides a more detailed and location-specific view.
Apart from that, the platform is also equipped with practical measurement and drawing or sketching tools. Users can effortlessly measure distances and dimensions on the map, such as the width or length of a road or plot, and can also mark or sketch directly on the platform for their own personal reference.
The GIS-based plan is designed to be continuously updated as new data becomes available, helping keep land-use and planning information current and relevant, while enabling the planning framework to respond more dynamically and effectively to changes in Delhi's spatial characteristics.
The availability of the plan and thematic layers on a single digital platform is likely to help planners, professionals, government agencies and other stakeholders by providing convenient access to relevant planning information for preliminary planning, infrastructure and development-related assessments. It is likely to promote greater transparency, improve ease of access to planning information and support ease of doing business.
The press release mentioned that the GIS-based approach also provides a strong foundation for integrating multi-sectoral and multi-agency spatial data, aligning with national initiatives such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
This is likely to support better coordination, standardisation and interoperability of spatial datasets and contribute to more efficient infrastructure and urban planning.
Through this initiative, the press release mentioned that the DDA is steadily moving toward a technology-enabled, transparent and citizen-centric planning system, making urban planning information easier to access, understand, and utilise.