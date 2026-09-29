Delhi Development Authority makes GIS-based digital map for MPD-2047 'Land Use Plan'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made the 'Land Use Plan' under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD) available as a Geographic Information System (GIS) based interactive digital map, enabling citizens to search, view and understand detailed land-use information conveniently.

Citizens can now access information about the designated land use of their area or property online, without having to visit civic or local body offices or depend on third parties.

According to an official release, the plan is available on the official DDA website under the ‘Master Plan for Delhi-2047’ section.

The digital map brings together different planning information through multiple thematic layers, including land pooling areas and transit-oriented development (TOD) zones, along with Dwarka Sub-City, Rohini Project Layout, PM-UDAY Colonies, DDA Parks and other thematic layers.

The MPD-2047 layer enables users to view proposed land use across different parts of Delhi, while the land pooling and TOD layers help identify areas covered or proposed under these planning frameworks.

The plan also displays nine major land-use categories, namely Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Recreation, Transport, Utility, Government, Public and Semi-Public Facilities, and Agriculture and Water Body. Each category is represented through distinct colour coding for easy identification.

Additionally, the interactive map allows users to search for specific locations, zoom progressively down to plot level and pinpoint a particular area or property, making it easier to understand the designated land use of a property and its surroundings.

Unlike conventional 2D maps prepared at a fixed scale, the digital map provides a more detailed and location-specific view.