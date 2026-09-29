WFH measure to curb pollution shows little impact as only 27 per cent are salaried

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s new winter pollution plan will require government and private offices to keep half their staff working from home from November 1, but latest labour data suggests that the measure can cover only a fraction of the city’s workforce.

The 2025 Periodic Labour Force Survey shows 54.7% of Delhi’s workers were in regular wage or salaried employment. If half of this entire group could work from home, the share would amount to 27.4% of all workers.

This is a hypothetical upper bound based on the broad employment categories available in PLFS. It assumes that all regular wage or salaried workers fall within offices covered by the measure and that their jobs can be performed remotely.

The remaining 45.3% were outside regular wage or salaried employment. Self-employed workers accounted for 39.1% of Delhi’s workforce, while casual labour accounted for 6.2%. The figures are for workers in usual status (principal status plus subsidiary status), which considers activity over the preceding 365 days.

The latest PLFS does not identify whether an individual job can be performed remotely. A regular wage or salaried worker in an office may be able to work from home, while one in a hospital, factory, shop or transport service may need to remain at the workplace.