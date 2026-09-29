Centre, city government announce advance steps for clean air

NEW DELHI: The Centre and Delhi government have announced a winter pollution-control protocol from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, with stricter curbs on vehicles, construction, parking and office timings, alongside hotspot monitoring.
Following a review meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the 10-point winter strategy would cover pollution and traffic hotspots, with emergency measures activated.
From November 1, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards will be barred from entering the city, while CNG and electric vehicles will be exempt.
Vehicles without Pollution Under Control Certificates, or those beyond their life span, will not be allowed to refuel. An awareness and enforcement campaign will begin on October 1 at all petrol pumps.
Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled, except Metro parking facilities. Work-from-home for 50% of employees, or two days a week, will be implemented in government and private offices. Staggered timings will operate from November 1: MCD offices from 8.30 am to 5 pm and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
Construction curbs will be phased in. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, while all construction and demolition will be banned from December 10 to January 20.
The Delhi government has identified 62 pollution hotspots, with 42 addressed, eight to be completed by October and 12 requiring longer-term work. The government cited 37 air-quality and traffic hotspots for weekly inspections by MPs, MLAs, councillors and nodal officers. Fifteen road stretches are targeted for signal-free, congestion-free movement by October, with eight completed.
Pollution control policy puts timelines for road cleaning and industrial compliance
Road work is being accelerated: 1,193 km of a 3,000-km redevelopment target has been completed, while deep cleaning and mechanised sweeping are being expanded. The city has deployed 98 mechanical road-sweeping machines.
The Centre said 2,350 red-category industrial units were identified in Delhi-NCR;
120 use clean fuels, 320 have sought certification and 500 are installing pollution-monitoring equipment. Separately, Delhi reported 2,283 polluting units sealed or shut after surveying 11,271 units.
The Commission for Air Quality Management ( CAQM)will increase monitoring stations from 41 to 60. From October 1, an AI-enabled Command and Control Centre and 334 enforcement teams will operate in two shifts. The government also plans to increase public transport use, targeting 72 lakh Metro riders and 42 lakh DTC bus riders.
The action plan also seeks to reduce private vehicle use and strengthen public transport. The government will provide incentives under the Parivartan Yojana and EV Policy 2026 to encourage scrapping of old vehicles and adoption of electric vehicles.
To reduce dust, work on redevelopment of 3,000 km of roads is being taken up, with 1,193 km completed. Concrete work is to be completed by October 31 and bitumen work by November 15.
The plan includes measures against waste burning and dust pollution.
Deep cleaning of all major roads is to be completed by October 31, with mechanised cleaning, water sprinkling, paved surfaces and improved footpaths being taken up.
A ‘Zero Burning’ pledge campaign will be conducted to prevent open burning of waste and biomass, and heating booths will be set up for security guards. The government has also made 100 Atal Canteens operational, providing meals at Rs 5.
Enforcement will be strengthened through technology and ground-level monitoring. From October 1, the AI-enabled Command and Control Centre will become fully operational, while 334 enforcement teams will work round the clock in two shifts. Citizens will be able to register complaints through the Green Delhi App, while a separate portal for suggestions will also be launched on October 1.