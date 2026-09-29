Centre, city government announce advance steps for clean air

NEW DELHI: The Centre and Delhi government have announced a winter pollution-control protocol from November 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, with stricter curbs on vehicles, construction, parking and office timings, alongside hotspot monitoring.

Following a review meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the 10-point winter strategy would cover pollution and traffic hotspots, with emergency measures activated.

From November 1, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards will be barred from entering the city, while CNG and electric vehicles will be exempt.

Vehicles without Pollution Under Control Certificates, or those beyond their life span, will not be allowed to refuel. An awareness and enforcement campaign will begin on October 1 at all petrol pumps.

Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled, except Metro parking facilities. Work-from-home for 50% of employees, or two days a week, will be implemented in government and private offices. Staggered timings will operate from November 1: MCD offices from 8.30 am to 5 pm and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Construction curbs will be phased in. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, while all construction and demolition will be banned from December 10 to January 20.

The Delhi government has identified 62 pollution hotspots, with 42 addressed, eight to be completed by October and 12 requiring longer-term work. The government cited 37 air-quality and traffic hotspots for weekly inspections by MPs, MLAs, councillors and nodal officers. Fifteen road stretches are targeted for signal-free, congestion-free movement by October, with eight completed.