AAP files complaint in ACB against Delhi minister Parvesh Verma for slapping civilian

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) demanding an FIR against PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for corruption.

AAP Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the party would approach the court if an FIR is not registered against Verma for slapping a civilian three days ago. His complaint also alleged corruption in a Rs 23-crore road repair project on Outer Ring Road.

"Today, a complaint was filed with the ACB regarding the alleged corruption in the Rs 23 crore tender of the PWD department involving Minister Parvesh Verma. The allegation is that the road was not constructed according to the specified specifications, and when a young man was recording a video of this, Verma snatched his phone and assaulted him," Bharadwaj told reporters in Delhi.

He said that for the last three days the party has been demanding an FIR against Verma, but Delhi Police is doing the opposite to intimidate its workers. "We will ultimately go to the courts to get the FIR registered if police fail to do their duty," Bharadwaj said in a press conference.