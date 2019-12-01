Draft plans being prepared to support street vendors in Hyderabad's ULBs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: With an aim to support the urban street vendors in the 74 erstwhile Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the City Street Vending Plans (CSVP) are being prepared and the draft CVSP would be ready within a week.

As per the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 (Central Act 7 of 2014), plans and survey must be conducted once in five years.

The Mission for Elimination for Poverty in Municipal Areas, Telangana State (TSMEPMA) has urged the municipal commissioners of 74 ULBs and the TSMEPMA project directors to prepare the CSVP and submit the same to the government for approval.

As per the Street Vendors Act, 2014, every urban local body, in consultation with the planning authority and on the recommendations of the Town Vending Committee, should prepare a plan to promote the vocation of street vendors once in every five years, TSMEPMA officials told Express.

During a recent review meeting, TSMEPMA Mission Director TK Sreedevi has instructed the officials concerned to prepare the CSVP at the earliest.

An orientation programme was also conducted for project directors and district MEPMA coordinators (DMCs) of all districts on tool kit for preparation of city street vending plans.

The series of activities to be taken up for preparation of city street vending plans include organising meeting in all ULBs with municipal officials and Town Vending Committee (TVC) members. The TVC will be responsible for conducting survey of all the vendors under its jurisdiction, and such survey must be conducted every five years. No street vendor will be evicted until such plan has been made and a certificate of vending has been issued.

Resurvey of street vendors in the ULBs has to be done wherever required. The ULBs has to demarcate street vending zones and site inspection of the zones by the above staff to cross check the feasibility of vending at the earliest. All street vendors will be accommodated in a designated vending zone. Preparation of vending zone map and calculation of vending carrying capacity with town planning staff is being done, the officials added.

