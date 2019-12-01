Hyderabad mayor inspects works on steel bridge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday inspected the proposed construction of steel bridge near Nagarjuna Circle on Banjara Hills-Punjagutta Road.

He was accompanied by Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Corporator Kavitha Goverdhan Reddy and Chief Engineer (Project), R Sridhar.

The Mayor after inspecting the works said the bridge would come up at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Besides, beautification of Punjagutta graveyard would also be taken up which includes, construction of water harvesting pits, laying drainage pipes, removing debris, building a compound wall, etc, he said.

Since a portion of graveyard land was taken for construction of the bridge, the Mayor asked Joint Collector and Revenue Divisional Officer to provide an alternative site for the graveyard.