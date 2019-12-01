Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Residents of victim's colony turn away politicians

The residents locked the gates of the colony at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city and held aloft placards that read No Media, No Police, No Outsiders, - No sympathy, only action, justice.

Published: 01st December 2019

Hyderabad veterinary doctor death

Hyderabad students participate in a rally to condemn the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in the city. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Mounting public anger over the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian here saw residents of the colony where she stayed turning away political leaders and others who wanted to call on her family on Sunday to express their sympathies.

The residents locked the gates of the colony at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city and held aloft placards that read No Media, No Police, No Outsiders, - No sympathy, only action, justice.

Condemning the incident, a woman asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had so far not reacted to the incident, which occurred on Thursday.

Police have said they nabbed the four accused who have confessed to their crime.

Why is the Chief Minister not ensuring quick justice?.

Why is the same treatment not being meted out to them (accused) for what they have done to the girl?" she asked Another woman asked why the Prime Minister has not yet tweeted on the incident.

Former CPI(M) MLA J Ranga Reddy and his party workers, who were asked by the residents to go back, told PTI that he and his colleagues squatted at the gates of the colony for some time, expressing support for the family.

He demanded that the Chief Minister take steps to ensure a quick response by police to prevent crimes against women.

A number of politicians and others, including some film actors had called on the victims family members since the tragic incident occurred on Thursday.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital,was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning, a day after she went missing.

