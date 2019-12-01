Hyderabad witness three singing legends in a first: KJ Yesudas, SP Balasubrahmanyam, KS Chithra

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, the crowds started gathering at LB Stadium from 5 pm itself. By 7 pm, the venue was bursting at the seams. And then began the extravaganza. For the first time ever, Hyderabadis had the opportunity to witness the three legendary singers of our time, KJ Yesudas, SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra share the dais and belt out soulful tunes.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was the chief guest. Principal secretary of IT Jayesh Ranjan, Shikha Goel IPS, singer Sunitha Upadrashta and other dignitaries made their presence felt. “I’m not here as an anchor but as an admirer of these great singers,” said Suma Kanakala, who kicked off the show.

Singer KS Chithra began the proceedings with Kannanule song from Bombay (1995) and effortlessly switched from Telugu and Tamil lyrics while rendering the song.

SP Balasubrahmanyam sang Sankaraa Naadasareeraparaa from Sankarabharanam (1980). Then, Yesudas graced the stage and sang Mahaganapathim Manasasmarami tune.

Later, he rendered Devude Icchadu Vidhi Okkati’ from Anthuleni Katha (1976). In a sense, through the song, he called upon all of us to bury our differences, get rid of our egos and unite as one.

Singers SP Balasubrahmanyam, KS Chitra and KJ Yesudas performs at the ‘Legends Live in Concert’ in Hyderabad on Saturday | Sathya keerthi

Narrating an incident that happened in Paris, Yesudas said, “It was midnight after our performance ended. There was no food at the hotel where I was staying. I was hungry. I drank water and was beginning to sleep, when I heard the sound of the doorbell, and a voice boomed, ‘Room Service’. Turned out, it was SP Balasubrahmanyam who got me some rice to eat. I shall never forget his kind gesture.”

Later, SPB and Chithra regaled the audience with Thelusa Manasa song from Criminal (1995). Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was seen listening intently and thoroughly enjoying the performances.

Both Chithra and SPB expressed their admiration for maestro Yesudas. “It is an honour to share the stage with Yesudas”, said Chithra, while SPB said, “God’s own country is Kerala, and God’s favourite son is Yesudas”. In turn, Yesudas said, “SPB is like my brother, and Chithra is my daughter”.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, when called upon the stage, began by greeting “Andariki namaskaram”, and continued, “My name is Tamilisai. Today, I have come as Teluguisai. ‘isai’ means music. My father is passionate about music and hence gave me that name. This concert is a breath of fresh air to me, and is a welcome break from my hectic schedule.”

Complimenting the singers, the Governor added, “The energy in the voices of Yesudas, SPB and Chitra has remained the same over all these years, since their first song(s)”.

The other song performances given include – Muddabanti Navvulo Mooga Baasalu from Alludugaru (1990), Idele Tharatharala Charitam from Peddarikam (1992), Jallanta Kavvinta from Geethanjali (1989) and Gaali Vanalo from Swayamvaram (1982).

All in all, it turned out to be an evening to cherish for the thousands of music lovers. The Sunshine Orchestra provided the background score for the extravaganza, and The New Indian Express was the media partner.