‘Will shatter stigma around condoms’: Telangana AIDS control society
In a bid to destigmatize the use of condoms, especially among women, the Telangana State AIDS Control Society will provide moonlight testing and distribute free condom dispensers at corporate offices.
Published: 01st December 2019 10:07 AM | Last Updated: 01st December 2019 10:07 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In a bid to destigmatize the use of condoms, especially among women, the Telangana State AIDS Control Society, in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organisation, will provide moonlight testing and distribute free condom dispensers at corporate offices.
ALSO READ: Hyderabad has the highest number of HIV-infected people in Telangana
“The idea is to shatter the stigma around buying condoms, and make it easily accessible for people to use. With the help of the government, we will provide a mobile screening van with ART medication,” Dr Sam Prasad, country programme director of AHF, told Express.