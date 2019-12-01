‘Will shatter stigma around condoms’: Telangana AIDS control society

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to destigmatize the use of condoms, especially among women, the Telangana State AIDS Control Society, in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organisation, will provide moonlight testing and distribute free condom dispensers at corporate offices.

“The idea is to shatter the stigma around buying condoms, and make it easily accessible for people to use. With the help of the government, we will provide a mobile screening van with ART medication,” Dr Sam Prasad, country programme director of AHF, told Express.