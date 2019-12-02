Revamped toy train launched in Hyderabad zoo

Home Cities Hyderabad

Published: 02nd December 2019

Executive director of BHEL G Uday Kumar, along with others, inaugurates the revamped toy train at Nehru Zoological Park.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A revamped toy train at Nehru Zoological Park in the city was inaugurated on Sunday. Various parts of the toy train like the engine and sprockets were overhauled by BHEL under its CSR initiative.

For about three days, the toy train service was halted for the overhauling works, on which the BHEL spent Rs 4 lakh.

The toy train was inaugurated by G Uday Kumar, executive director of BHEL, Ramachandrapuram in the presence of zoo officials, following which all of them took a round of the zoo in the toy train.

Some modifications have also been planned for the toy train including adding an extra bogie to it, but the modifications await clearance from the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT).

