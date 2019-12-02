Telangana AIDS control society organises awareness rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Sunday inaugurated the TSACS AIDS awareness campaign and moonlight testing on the occasion of World AIDS day, by initiating a signature campaign to shatter the stigma around condoms.

TSACS also organised a rally around colleges and offices in the city with trans persons and sex workers to make young adults aware of HIV infection and its prevention and treatment.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Anna Prasanna, additional programme director of TSACS, said: “In collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) we have launched a new initiative as part of which we provide free condom dispensers to all corporate institutions, as a beginning.”

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation had previously, started this campaign as a pilot project in New Delhi in 2018.