Assistant sub-inspector who set self ablaze in Hyderabad dies, five booked for abetment to suicide

HYDERABAD: A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the then inspector P Saidulu, a sub-inspector and three other constables of Balapur police station of Rachakonda commissionerate, who were accused of harassing, forcing assistant sub-inspector K Narasimha to commit suicide.

Narasimha who had allegedly immolated self on Nov 22, after climbing atop a water tank near the police station, succumbed to burns on Monday at the DRDO hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

On November 22, Narasimha climbed atop a water tank opposite the Balapur police station and doused himself with petrol. Four policemen, who saw it, rushed to save him but he had set himself ablaze then.

However, Narasimha claimed that Inspector P Saidulu had been harassing him and threatening to register cases against him and his son.

‘I did no mistake’

Minutes before he died, Narasimha spoke to his family members saying that he had done no mistake in his service.

A video shot at the hospital has now gone viral now. Narasimha, who is close to retirement, said that from the beginning his superiors had confidence in him and never troubled him. “But Inspector Saidulu bore a grudge against me and used his men to fix me.

Based on that incident, he and constables threatened me and even circulated the video of incident to everyone. In the past, I purchased a bike in instalments. Recently I purchased a car. Since then, he was having a grudge against me and waited to take revenge,’’ he said.