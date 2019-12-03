Construction, Demolition debris recycling plant in Hyderabad to be launched in December

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The efforts of GHMC to recycle construction and demolition debris (C&D) will bear fruit soon with the C&D recycling plant being made operational this month at Jeedimetla.

Nearly 800 to 1,000 tonnes of construction and demolition debris is generated in the city on a daily basis and there is no mechanism to recycle the C&D waste, whereas cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and others have C&D plants to deal with construction and demolition waste.

The works on the C&D plant have been completed and presently trial runs are underway.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Monday inspected the site and the trial runs of the plant and it was decided to commission the plant this month. Another C&D plant at Fathallaguda is under construction and would be completed in three months, and with this, the problem of dealing with C&D waste would be reduced to a large extent in the city.

GHMC officials told Express said that Jeedimetla C&D plant will cover around 216 km in the city and will take care of four circles each in north and west zones and three in central zone.

GHMC has awarded work of collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of C&D waste to Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) under PPP mode at the rate of Rs 342 per tonne as tipping fee. Cncession period is for 25 years.

The proposed plant would have specialised segregation system, debris handling system, multiple screening system, material washing, sand washing and water management system.

The processed recycled waste will then be used as raw material for producing eco and green building materials like brick, paver blocks, etc.