Home Cities Hyderabad

Construction, Demolition debris recycling plant in Hyderabad to be launched in December

Nearly 800 to 1,000 tonnes of construction and demolition debris is generated in Hyderabad on a daily basis and there is no mechanism to recycle the C&D waste.

Published: 03rd December 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

A first Construction and Demolition C D Waste Recycling Plant in Telangana is going to be made operational this month at Jeedimetla C D plant.

A first Construction and Demolition C D Waste Recycling Plant in Telangana is going to be made operational this month at Jeedimetla C D plant.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The efforts of GHMC to recycle construction and demolition debris (C&D) will bear fruit soon with the C&D recycling plant being made operational this month at Jeedimetla.

Nearly 800 to 1,000 tonnes of construction and demolition debris is generated in the city on a daily basis and there is no mechanism to recycle the C&D waste, whereas cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and others have C&D plants to deal with construction and demolition waste.      

The works on the C&D plant have been completed and presently trial runs are underway.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Monday inspected the site and the trial runs of the plant and it was decided to commission the plant this month. Another C&D plant at Fathallaguda is under construction and would be completed in three months, and with this, the problem of dealing with C&D waste would be reduced to a large extent in the city. 

GHMC officials told Express said that Jeedimetla C&D plant will cover around 216 km in the city and will take care of four circles each in north and west zones and three in central zone.  

GHMC has awarded work of collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of C&D waste to Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) under PPP mode at the rate of Rs 342 per tonne as tipping fee. Cncession period is for 25 years.

The proposed plant would have specialised segregation system, debris handling system, multiple screening system, material washing, sand washing and water management system.

The processed recycled waste will then be used as raw material for producing eco and green building materials like brick, paver blocks, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CD plant hyderabad Jeedimetla Construction and demolition debris Hyderabad Construction debris
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp